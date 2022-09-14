DARLINGTON, S.C. (Sept. 14, 2022) – As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedules, Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR race weekends on May 12-14 and Sept. 2-3, 2023. This will be the third consecutive year the track Too Tough To Tame will host two Cup Series race weekends.

“Darlington Raceway continues to be one of the most competitive and beloved tracks on the NASCAR schedule, so we look forward to hosting two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends again in 2023,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will showcase the history of the sport like never before over Mother’s Day weekend. The tradition continues with the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs starting as part of the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500® over Labor Day weekend.”

In 2022, Darlington Raceway hosted two of the most competitive and fan favorite Cup Series races on the schedule with Joey Logano’s dramatic bump-and-run of William Byron to win the Goodyear 400 and Erik Jones holding off NASCAR Playoff contender Denny Hamlin to win his second Cook Out Southern 500.

Darlington first hosted the Southern 500® Cup race on Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4, 1950.

Start times and television networks for the 2023 Cup Series, Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedules will be announced at a later date.