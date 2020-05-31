Dave Clark defies the odds to play baseball, then launches foundation

The Disability Dream and Do (D3Day) sports camps were created by Dave Clark (Corning, NY native), the only pitcher in professional sports history to pitch on crutches, and Doug Cornfield, a former NCAA medal winning runner at Georgia, who himself had a child born with no arms. These camps allow professional players to interact with children with special needs in various drills and compete in sports with no limitations. In 2016, Dave Stevens, who was born without legs but played college football and minor league baseball, came on board as the D3Day camps expanded to other cities in the US. Dave, Dave and Doug now put on camps all over the country and share their amazing stories as well as inspire others to look past a disability and turn it into an ability.
OUR MISSION
We don’t just dream about success we demonstrate that success is obtainable for all! Disability Dream & Do (D3) is a pro style practice with professional players at stadiums across the country. D3 participants have an opportunity to hit, throw, catch and run the bases with instruction from the best regardless of anyone’s limitations.
Visit:
www.d3day.com
apoundofkindness.net
Courtesy – D3Day