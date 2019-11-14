David Prince resigns as South Florence head football coach

FLORENCE (WBTW) – David Prince has resigned as the head coach of the South Florence Bruin program. This happening on Wednesday and confirmed by athletic director Bob Wilson to News13. Prince has coached for the last 8 seasons at the school. In 2013 and 2014 his teams won 12 games in each of those seasons and advanced to the lower state final. Over the course of his career at South, he won a total of 53 games. This past season his squad went just 4 and 7 overall, but qualified for the SCHSL 5A playoffs.