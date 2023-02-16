CONWAY, S.C. – Senior guard Antonio Daye scored 22 points to lead four Coastal Carolina players in double figures as the Chanticleers earned a 77-68 win over Georgia State in a Sun Belt Conference game Thursday night at the HTC Center.

Daye scored 15 of his points in the second half and helped close the door on Georgia State by making 5-of-6 free throws in the closing minute. Daye, who also dished out eight assists, was aided in scoring by Josh Uduje, who had 15 points, and Wilfried Likayi and Linton Brown, who had 12 and 11 points, respectively. With the win, Coastal avenged a loss at Georgia State earlier in the season and improved to 11-16 overall and 5-10 in Sun Belt action.

“We needed that,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis. “It was a dog fight, and we got a nice win. We made our free throws, and we made shots for a change. We have had to adapt now that we’re playing without Essam (Mostafa). We have to spread the floor.”

Coastal returns to the HTC Center at 2 p.m. ET Saturday to face Texas State in what will be Senior Day and the final home game of the season for the Chanticleers.