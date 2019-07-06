De’Angelo Henderson Hosts 2nd Annual Football Camp

Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Coastal Carolina running back De’Angelo Henderson returned to the surf turf today to host his second annual football camp on the field that made him a Chants legend.

The camp was free for kids 5-14 and included a free t-shirt. The kids played flag football, went through drills, had a skills competition and got to race against the current NFL player in the 40-yard dash.

Henderson played for Coastal Carolina from 2013-16 leaving his mark all over the program. He left the school as a 2x All-American and holds numerous CCU records including rushing yards (4,635), rushing attempts (721), rushing touchdowns (58) and yards per carry (6.43) for a career. He also holds the NCAA record for consecutive games with a touchdown at 35.

The Charleston native was drafted in the sixth round by the Denver Broncos in the 2017 draft but was waived by the team in 2018. After being waived he was picked up by the New York Jets and placed on the practice squad. In his career he has 68 total yards and one receiving touchdown.

Henderson plans on continuing to host the camp at Coastal Carolina regardless of what happens in his professional career.