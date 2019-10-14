De’Angelo Henderson Signed by Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WBTW) — Former Coastal Carolina All-American running back De’Angelo Henderson was signed today by the Philadelphia Eagles to the teams practice squad.

Henderson was claimed off of waivers by the Minnesota Vikings in July before being released by the team ahead of the 2019 NFL regular season. The Eagles have suffered through injuries at the running back position in 2019 with Corey Clement being placed on the IR and Darren has not participated in practice or the week six matchup.

Henderson finished his college career as one of the all-time greats in Conway. He set the NCAA division one record for consecutive games with a touchdown (35) and is at the top of the Coastal Carolina record books for rushing yards, attempts and touchdowns.

After being drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 draft by Denver Henderson has carried the ball 9 times in his career for 32 yards and has one receiving touchdown.