Defending state champs, Trinity-Byrnes back to work this week

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – The defending state champs in the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) 2A are back on the field. The Trinity-Byrnes Titan football team began conditioning and workouts in preparation for the 2020 season a few days ago. Head coach Jared Amell is happy some of the uncertainly is now over after SCISA allowed teams to get back to work on June 1.

“A month or two ago you just didn’t know what the feature was going to hold and when we were going to be able to get out there. Now all signs look like we are going to be able to play football this year, so this phase one and the first step is very encouraging.”

The Titans will have to work hard in 2020, they are moving from Class 2A to 3A and will battle some tough schools from the Midlands, like Hammond.

“By enrollment it was an option and we chose to 3A, we wanted to be around schools that were like minded with core values that we did and do believe in. You know 3A obviously you talk about Hammond, they have been the cream of the crop for a decade now, their staff does a great job and then everyone else fills in, there is a lot of quality teams.”

The Titans are scheduled to begin their season against Charlotte Country Day school in late August.