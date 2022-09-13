BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County School District has named Demetrius Knox as their new boys head basketball coach. Knox is a native of Bennettsville and has one daughter, Kaivoni Noriel Knox.

Coach Knox is a 2016 graduate of Marlboro County. During his time at MCHS, he was a part of the Marlboro County basketball and football programs. Knox was instrumental in leading the Marlboro County Bulldogs to the Lower State Championship in 2016. Coach Knox obtained a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Recreation Administration from Morris College in Sumter, and graduated Cum Laude in 2020. While attending Morris College, he was a member of the basketball team (2016-2020). He scored over 1000 points during his college career.

He was an assistant coach of the 2020-2021 Marlboro County Basketball State Championship team. In the spring of 2021, Knox became an assistant coach for the Marlboro County football team. He served as Marlboro County Basketball’s Junior Varsity Head Coach for the 2021-2022 season and the Varsity Assistant as well.

During the 2022 spring season, he was an assistant in track and field.

“I am grateful to be in this great position with a special opportunity to lead and guide this program. I want to thank everyone that has influenced and groomed me toward being a leader. I would like to thank the athletic director, administration, and the panel for this great opportunity. I look forward to being a positive role model for the many young men that I will coach, but moreover, for all that I encounter. This is one of my childhood dreams that has come true, and I will maximize this opportunity to make a difference.”