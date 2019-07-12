Demonte Capehart Transfers to IMG Academy

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Hartsville Red Foxes football team lost a key member of their defense today as 2020 defensive lineman Demonte Capehart announced he would be transferring to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fl.

Head football coach Jeff Calabrese confirmed the news this afternoon with WBTW. The Clemson commit is considered one of the best defensive prospects not only in the state but in the nation after having a great showing at the Opening in Dallas.

Rivals ranks him as a four star and the second best player in the state while 247 sports recently awarded him a five star and considers him the second best prospect in the state. He finished the 2018 season with 7 sacks and helped get Hartsville to the lower state championship game.

Capehart is not the first Pee Dee star to make the jump to IMG Academy as former Wilson standout Xavier Thomas made the same move before enrolling at Clemson.