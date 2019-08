PAWLEYS ISLAND (WBTW) – Our first Blitz Grand Strand player of the week goes to Waccamaw Quarterback Denson Crisler. The junior threw for a school record 361 yards and 5 touchdowns in their 44-0 win over Carvers Bay.

It’s been a tough couple seasons for the Warriors, but if their first game is any sort of sign for 2019, Waccamaw could be for a resurgence.