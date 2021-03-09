Derek Howard resigns from Wilson, will coach at his alma mater of Ridge View in 2021

Derek Howard won 24 games in 4 seasons with the Wilson program from 2017 to 2020.

FLORENCE (WBTW) – Wilson football coach Derek Howard has resigned from coaching the Tigers and has taken a head coaching position at his alma mater of Ridge View in the Midlands. Howard came to the Pee Dee back in 2017 and led the Tigers for 4 seasons.

During his time in Florence, he went 24-19 with 3 playoff appearances in 2017, 2018, and 2019. His best season came during the 2019 campaign when the Tigers went 9-3 and made the second round of the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs.

He wrote a heartfelt note, thanking many staffers, coaches, and players in the Wilson community and posted onto his Twitter page tonight.

