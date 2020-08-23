Dillon Christian gets back to the drawing board

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – News 13 Sports High School Football coverage continued on Saturday with Dillon Christian Academy.

The Warriors are coming off of a down year (4-7, 3-2), an unusual feat for a successful program.

This off-season it was back to the basics for the team, as they hired a number of former coaches.

Head Coach Christian Wolfe implemented a new offensive and defensive scheme, that he believes will better fit the team.

The roster is senior heavy with leaders across the board.

But, if there is one player to key in on it’s defensive end Caleb Boykin.

“We [have] some boys that came over, they like working hard,’ said Boykin, ‘People from last year that didn’t care as much are starting to really get into it, because we are realizing this is our last season, this about to be it.'”

Dillon Christian opens the year up at home against Florence Christian.