Dillon football preview 2021

DILLON (WBTW) – The Dillon football team is beginning a new era as long-time coach and Hall of Famer Jackie Hayes retired after winning numerous state championships and over 300 games. Kelvin Roller his long-time offensive coordinator takes over and looks to continue the tradition of excellence that is Wildcat football.

Dillon won Region 7-3A last season, but was bounced from the postseason early on. They last won a state championship back in 2017 and are hopeful to get back to Columbia this season.

They do lose all-state wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, but do return a total of 12 starters including quarterback Jack Grider and All-Blitz performer Nemo Squire at running back.

Head Coach: Kelvin Roller – 1st season

2020 record: 6-1, 4-0 in Region 7-3A, lost in 2nd round of the playoffs

2021 first game: Friday, August 20th vs. Lake City – 7:30pm