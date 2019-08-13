Dillon Wildcats Football Preview

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – After 12 straight wins to open the season and into the playoffs, the ‘Cats were dealt a blow in the SCHSL 3A state championship game last December losing to Chester, 34-28.

This year’s group may be young, but they are motivated more than ever to get back to Columbia and win the title just like they did in 2017.

A big piece missing off of the defense is Shamar McCollum who is now at Wake Forest, but they’ll still be one of the best in the state. Last season they allowed 10 or fewer points on 9 occasions. The offense will be youthful, but has plenty of talent like QB Jay Lester, RB Nemo Squire, and WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce just to name a couple.



2018 record: 12-1, 5-0, lost in 3A State Championship Game

Head Coach: Jackie Hayes

2019 first game: Friday August 23 vs. Havelock (NC) – 7:30pm