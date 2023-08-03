DILLON (WBTW) – The Dillon Wildcats came up one game short of reaching the state finals last season. Kelvin Roller and his crew are hopeful this will be their year as they aim to get back to state for the first time since 2019.

The Wildcats are once again loaded the skill positions with quarterback Josiah Oxendine, running back Jamarion Fling, and receivers Kamarion Singletary and Brandon Allen.

On the offensive line, they have one of the state’s best in Josiah Thompson who is committed to play for South Carolina in 2024.

Roller says the team does need to improve on both lines of scrimmage, but once again they are the favorites to win Region 7-3A.

Head Coach: Kelvin Roller (3rd season, 13th at school total)

2022 record: 13-1, 5-0 in Region 7-3A, advanced to Class 3A lower state finals

Offensive Starters Returning: 5

Defensive Starters Returning: 6

2023 first game: Friday, August 25 at Lamar – 7:30pm