Dillon Wildcats State Football Championship Preview

DILLON (WBTW) – The Dillon Wildcats are back in familiar territory with state championship weekend. Jackie Hayes and his team have played in this very game in Class 2A and 3A in 11 of the last 12 seasons. This decade alone they have won 5 state championships with the last coming in 2017.

This postseason run has been different for the ‘Cats, all but one game has been on the road after Dillon finished in 2nd place behind Aynor in Region 6-3A. Coach Hayes and company have victories over Waccamaw, Wade Hampton, Gilbert, and May River this postseason.

They’ll face a Chapman team who they know all too well on Saturday. These two have met in 3 of the last 4 Class 3A title games. Chapman won in 2016, Dillon again in 2017.

SCHSL Class 3A State Championship Game

Saturday, December 7 – 3pm

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia

Dillon vs. Chapman