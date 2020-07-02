Dillon’s Ahmari Huggins-Bruce commits to Louisville, pays tribute to late grandmother

DILLON (WBTW) – Dillon’s wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce committed to play football at Louisville on Thursday.

The three-star prospect chose the Cardinals after earning over thirty college offers.

Huggins-Bruce originally intended to verbal commit to Virginia Tech, but had a change of heart.

“In September I lost my grandmother, I never lost [anyone] close to me. ” said Huggins-Bruce, ‘When she was living, she was always thinking I was going to Virginia Tech. I wish she [could] see I was going to Louisville.'”

Higgins-Bruce has racked up 130 catches, 2,400 yards, and 27 touchdowns thus far in his high school career.

“It was a hard decision, I had like 33 offers. But Louisville was just different, a different vibe. . . I know I can go in there and play early.”