MYRTLE BEACH – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association announced the five finalists for the 2023 South Carolina Mr. Football award on Wednesday, the top individual honor for high school football players in the Palmetto State.

• Zion Dobson, Hampton County

• Avery McFadden, Hillcrest

• Turbo Richard, Northwestern

• Josiah Thompson, Dillon

• Watson Young, Daniel

This year’s Mr. Football winner will be announced Saturday, December 9 at halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association established the Mr. Football award in 1995. Eight of the award’s winners played or are still playing in the National Football League, with 2018 recipient Zacch Pickens of T.L. Hanna serving as the most recent addition to the sport’s highest level after he was drafted by the Chicago Bears earlier this year. Five of the last six recipients are still playing collegiately at the Power 5 level.

ABOUT THE FINALISTS

Zion Dobson, RB, Hampton County

The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl selection has been a force for the Hurricanes. In nine games this season, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior has rushed for 1,570 yards and 21 touchdowns. His latest game pushed him past 3,000 career rushing yards. All told, Dobson has rushed, caught and thrown for a total of 41 touchdowns in his 35 career varsity games for Hampton County (previously Wade Hampton).

Avery McFadden, WR, Hillcrest

The Georgia State verbal commitment and Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection needs two catches to reach 200 for his career and has caught 32 career touchdowns. He has also returned kicks and played on defense. This season alone, McFadden has hauled in nearly 600 yards worth of receptions and 12 receiving touchdowns while adding more than 200 yards and seven more scores rushing.

Turbo Richard RB, Northwestern

The Boston College verbal commitment and Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection has already reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the third time in a career that includes 53 total touchdowns via rushing, receiving and special teams. The Trojans’ tailback previously rushed for 2,045 yards as a junior – when the Trojans made the Class 4A state championship game – and 1,054 more as a sophomore.

Josiah Thompson, OL, Dillon

The University of South Carolina verbal commitment and Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection has been a starter with the Wildcats since the beginning of his sophomore season. Playing almost exclusively at left tackle, the 6-foot-7, 290-pound Thompson led Dillon to the Class 3A Lower State title game in each of the last two seasons. This year, Dillon has already clinched the Region VII-3A title.

Watson Young, OL, Daniel

The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection and Appalachian State verbal commitment has been the most consistent face on a Lions roster over the last four seasons, when Daniel has gone 45-1. Watson began gaining high-level minutes for Daniel as a freshman. Currently 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, he has primarily played left tackle this year, when the Lions have averaged 470 yards of offense per game.