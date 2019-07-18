DJ Rowell Foundation holds basketball camp in Marion

MARION (WBTW) – 2011 Marion High School grad DJ Rowell hosted a 4-day free basketball camp for those in community at the high school. The camp was call the Rockem Nation Basketball camp as over 150 kids attended. Inside the school they got to learn the basics of the game, while having fun in the process.
Rowell is also the founder of the DJ Rowell Foundation. Below is more information from his website.
djrowellfoundation.org
The DJ Rowell Foundation is a non profit organization that is aimed and targeted towards youth evolution. It is both founded and hosted by DJ Rowell, a communications major and former NCAA scholarship athlete who wants to create a focus on polishing our youth helping them to shine in all aspects of life.
Our organization is fueled by community leaders who all wish to utilize their influence for the youth through different outlets.
We are collide fun, discipline, personality, exercise, and accountability to tailor the perfect training within the our group. Creating an atmosphere that provokes them to be the best version of themselves.
-“Promoting and Provoking evolving success. Believe, Dream, roll up your sleeves and continuously knock down the obstacles in front of you that link your success!”
-DJ Rowell