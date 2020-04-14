DJ Williams preparing for professional basketball, WNBA draft

CONWAY (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina senior basketball standout DJ Williams has left her mark on the CCU program. The Southern California native is in the top 10 in many offensive categories and broke the school record for points in a game against Troy in February with 51. The highest total by any Division 1 women’s player in the United States this past winter.

Now, she’s preparing for life after Coastal with this Friday’s WNBA draft. Head coach Jaida Williams told News13 she’s heard from some general managers in the WNBA and there seems to be a lot of interest regarding the reigning Sun Belt player of the year.

Regardless of this weekend’s outcome, Williams will have an opportunity to tryout and sign with a WNBA team or play professionally overseas.

This past season DJ averaged 19 points and nearly 7 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.