Dorman (SC) wins 2019 Beach Ball Classic, 69-60 over St. Johns (DC)

MYRTLE BEACH – The Dorman Cavaliers did something on Tuesday night no South Carolina school has done in 34 years and that’s won the Beach Ball Classic. Eau Claire out of Columbia was the last to do so in 1986. The annual tournament in the Grand Strand brings in some of the best schools from around the nation. The Cavaliers have won the last 3 SCHSL Class 5A titles and showed why they are one of the best in the country as they topped St. Johns from the Washington DC area, 69-60.

They were led by Myles Tate who will play at Butler next season with 23 points and 6 assists. Tournament MVP PJ Hall who is committed to Clemson had 20 points in 24 minutes, while teammate Justin Amadi pitched in with 15 points including some impressive dunks.

Dorman is now 12-1 as they continue their schedule into the new year.