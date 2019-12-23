Double Digit Chants Recognized by Phil Steele

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina football had a total of 10 student-athletes named to the 2019 Phil Steele SBC All-Conference teams, it was announced today.



Headlining the group of honorees for the Chanticleers was redshirt junior defensive end Tarron Jackson who was named to the all-conference first team on defense.



Earning second-team honors was redshirt senior defensive back Chandler Kryst and sophomore tight end Isaiah Likely, while running back CJ Marable, offensive lineman Trey Carter, defensive tackle C.J. Brewer, nose tackle Sterling Johnson, and linebacker Teddy Gallagher all earned third team honors. Place-kicker Massimo Biscardi and punt return specialist Ky’Jon Tyler were named to the third team for specialists.

Tarron Jackson

A 2019 first-team All-Sun Belt selection this season, Jackson led the Sun Belt and set a new Coastal single-season record with 10.0 sacks on the season. His 72 yards lost from his 10.0 sacks on the season is also a CCU single-season record. He also led the team and ranked fifth in the Sun Belt with 13.0 tackles-for-loss, of which 9.5 came in conference play, and was second on the team with a total of 60 tackles on the season. He added a school-record 13 quarterback hurries, forced two fumbles, and tallied two pass breakups from his defensive end position.



Named a 2019 team captain, Jackson recorded five tackles or more in six of the Chants’ 12 games on the season, including a career-high 10 stops in the home contest versus Georgia State on Oct. 12. Jackson capped off the season by tying the CCU single-game record of 3.0 sacks in the regular-season finale win over Texas State on Nov. 30.

Chandler Kryst

Named to the second team by the league’s coaches, Kryst did not disappoint as he led the team and was tied for the Sun Belt lead with five interceptions on the season, which is tied for the fourth-most in a single season in CCU history.



Kryst also led the team and ranked eighth in the Sun Belt in passes defended with 11 and was one of only six players in all of the Sun Belt to register two interceptions in the same game which came in the 12-7 road win at Kansas on Sept. 7. For his performance at Kansas, he was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week.



The fifth-year Chant, who was also a Burlsworth Trophy nominee, finished the season with 37 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss and six pass breakups over 12 starts in the very young defensive secondary.



Isaiah Likely

A 2019 John Mackey Award watch list member, Likely was named to the All-Sun Belt second team by the coaches earlier this season. The sophomore tight end was one of just 21 players in all of the Sun Belt to record a 100-yard receiving game with 107 yards in the season-finale versus Texas State on Nov. 23.



The sophomore tight end was a constant threat for the Chants’ offense this season, as he hauled in at least one pass in all 12 games and has recorded a reception in 15-straight games dating back to last season. He finished the season ranked among the league leaders in tight ends with 32 receptions, 431 receiving yards and a team-high five touchdowns.

CJ Marable

In his first season as a feature back, the junior running back led the team in rushing with 1,085 yards on the season which ranked fourth in the Sun Belt. He etched his name in the CCU record books as he became just the fourth Chant to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. His 1,000-yard rushing season is only the sixth in school history joining De’Angelo Henderson (2014, 2015 and 2016), Lorenzo Taliaferro (2013) and Patrick Hall (2004).



One of four team captains for 2019, Marable led the team in rushing attempts (204), rushing touchdowns (11), total touchdowns (14), and all-purpose yards (1418), while ranking second on the team in receptions (38) and receiving touchdowns (3).



Marable, who ranked third in the Sun Belt in total touchdowns (14), fourth in scoring (86), and seventh in all-purpose yards per game (118.2), totaled six 100-yard rushing games on the season. His six 100-yard rushing games was the third-most in the Sun Belt, while his career-high game of 172 rushing yards at ULM on Nov. 23 was the seventh-most rushing yards in a game by a player in the Sun Belt in 2019. He also scored a touchdown either on the ground or through the air in 11 of CCU’s 12 games on the season and has caught at least one pass in 20-straight games dating back to last season. In just two years at CCU, he has climbed to seventh all-time in CCU history with 1,804 career rushing yards (this doesn’t include his 1,038 rushing yards on the ground at Presbyterian College as a freshman in 2017).

Trey Carter

A two-time All-Sun Belt honorable mention selection the last two years, the 2019 Rimington Trophy watch list member earned third-team honors this season. Carter, who played in and started all 12 games upfront for CCU this season, has played in and started all 36 games over the last three years.



One of two offensive captains, Carter played both at the center and right guard positions this season for the CCU offense which recorded over 400 yards of total offense four times, including a season-high 636 yards in the road win at UMass on Sept. 21.



Carter graded out as the top offensive lineman for CCU in 11 of the 12 games this season. He had a team-high 14 knockdowns in the road win at Kansas, the Chants’ first-ever win over a Power 5 opponent, 12 in the home win over Troy and 11 more in the road contest at Arkansas State. Behind Carter and the offensive line unit, the Chants were 23-for-29 (79.3 percent) on fourth-down attempts which is the second-best percentage in the Sun Belt and third nationally. The 23 fourth-down conversions are the third-most nationally behind only Army and Navy with 24.

C.J. Brewer

Moving into a full-time starting role this season, the redshirt junior defensive tackle was named to third-team All-Sun Belt by the league. He finished third on the team with 54 total tackles and 7.5 tackles-for-loss. He also added 3.0 sacks, eight quarterback hurries, and three pass breakups while lining up for the Chants on the defensive line in all 12 games.



Brewer got stronger as the season wore on, as the Georgia native totaled 43 tackles over the eight Sun Belt Conference games, an average of 5.4 per contest. He registered five tackles or more in five contests on the season highlighted by a career-high 13 stops at home versus Georgia State on Oct. 12. He also added six tackles at Appalachian State (Sept. 28), at Georgia Southern (Oct. 19) and versus Troy (Nov. 2).

Sterling Johnson

In his final year of collegiate football, the redshirt senior embraced his new role as the nose tackle in CCU’s new 3-4 defensive scheme in 2019 to earn third team accolades. Johnson totaled 41 tackles, 10.0 tackles-for-loss, and 3.5 sacks in 11 games on the season. Johnson’s 10.0 tackles-for-loss were tied for ninth overall in the Sun Belt, while his 3.5 sacks on the year ranked 19th overall in the league.



Johnson, who missed the Georgia State (Oct. 12) contest due to an injury, four total tackles or more in six games, including a season-high eight stops in the season opener versus Eastern Michigan (Aug. 31). He also picked up at least 0.5 tackle-for-loss in all 11 games in which he played in as well.



Teddy Gallagher

Despite missing the last game of the season due to a lower-body injury, the junior linebacker still earned third team honors from the leagues’ coaches. He led the team and ranked 10th in the Sun Belt in total tackles with 88 on the season. His average of 8.0 tackles per game ranked seventh in the Sun Belt, while his average of 8.9 stops per contest in conference play ranked fifth in the league.



The California native recorded five tackles or more in nine of the 11 games in which he played in, including a team-high 15 tackles at Georgia Southern (Oct. 19), 14 stops versus Georgia State (Oct. 12) and 10 tackles at both Kansas (Sept. 7) and Appalachian State (Sept. 28).



Massimo Biscardi

Following a record-setting freshman year in 2018, Biscardi finished his sophomore season second on the team with 79 points. He was 15-of-20 (75 percent) on field goals and 34-of-36 (94.4 percent) on PATs. He was a perfect 6-of-6 in field goals longer than 40 yards, including tying the school record with a 53-yard field goal in the season opener versus Eastern Michigan on Aug. 31. He also had a 47-yarder in the season finale versus Texas State on Nov. 30 and three 45-yard field goals on the year.

Biscardi made nine-straight field goals over a six-game stretch in the middle of the season which included wins over Norfolk State, UMass, and Troy.

The second-year Chant also recorded 55 kickoffs for a total of 3,170 yards, an average of 57.6 yards per kick, and 15 touchbacks on the season.



Ky’Jon Tyler

A five-year Chant, Tyler led the Chants in 2019 in both punt and kick returns. He returned seven punts for 142 yards, an average of 20.3 yards per attempt, and ran one back for 72 yards at ULM on Nov. 23. It was the first punt return for a touchdown for CCU since 2016, also returned by Tyler.

He also returned eight kickoffs for 152 yards, an average of 19.0 yards per return, and caught 23 passes for 203 yards and one score.

