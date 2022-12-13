COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has named Dowell Loggains as the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, it was announced today.

Loggains, 42, has spent the past two seasons as the tight ends coach the University of Arkansas as part of Sam Pittman’s staff.

Loggains spent 16 years in the NFL (2005-2020) with six different organizations, primarily as a quarterbacks coach, including seven seasons as an offensive coordinator. He served as either an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans (2010-13), Cleveland Browns (2014), Chicago Bears (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2018) or New York Jets (2019-20).

Loggains attended the University of Arkansas, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology in 2003 and a master’s degree in education in 2005. He walked-on to the Razorback football program in 2000 as a quarterback and holder before earning a scholarship and becoming a four-year letterman, appearing in 50 games.

Loggains and his wife Beth have four children: daughters Reese, Aven and Connor and son, Ryne.

Dowell Loggains Profile

Birthdate: October 1, 1980

Birthplace: Newport, Arkansas

High School: Abilene Cooper HS – Abilene, Texas

College: Arkansas: bachelor’s in kinesiology (2003) and master’s in education (2005)

Family: Wife – Beth; Daughters – Reese, Aven and Connor; Son – Ryne

Coaching Experience

2005: Dallas Cowboys (Scouting Assistant)

2006-13: Tennessee Titans (Coaching Administrative Assistant, Quality Control, Quarterbacks/Passing Game Coordinator/Offensive Coordinator)

2014: Cleveland Browns (Quarterbacks)

2015-17: Chicago Bears (Quarterbacks, Offensive Coordinator)

2018: Miami Dolphins (Offensive Coordinator)

2019-20: New York Jets (Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks)

2021-22: Arkansas (Tight Ends)

Playing Experience

2000-04: Arkansas