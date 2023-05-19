CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina true freshman pitcher Liam Doyle recorded his first career quality start, while super senior outfielder Nick Lucky picked up his 200th career hit as a Chanticleer as the No. 8 nationally-ranked Chanticleers defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd 9-3 on Friday night in Springs Brooks Stadium.

Coastal extended its winning streak to five-straight games and will be looking to pick up its 16th consecutive Sun Belt Conference series win with the doubleheader tomorrow.

Earning his second win of the season was Doyle (2-0), as the left-handed hurler had a career day. The first-year Chant held Marshall to two runs on two hits, two walks, and five strikeouts over a career-high 7.0-complete innings.

After giving up a two-run home run in the fourth inning, Doyle sent the next 12 batters down in order before handing the ball over to the bullpen, where Darin Horn and John Kelly fired one inning apiece.

Despite stranding 12 runners on base for the game, the Coastal offense hit .407 (11-for-27) with runners on base and .364 (8-for-22) with runners in scoring position, while the Herd’s offense was .100 (3-for-30) overall and 0-for-6 (.000) with runners in scoring position on the night at the plate.

Lucky (3-for-5, 3 RBIs, run, SB) and Payton Eeles (3-for-4, 2B, HBP, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, 3 SB) led the way with three base hits each, with Lucky recording his 200th career hit in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Designated hitter Derek Bender (4-for-5, 2 2B, RBI, run) extended his hitting streak to eight consecutive games and now has 75 RBIs on the season.

For only the ninth time this season, Coastal did not hit a home run in the game.

The Chants (35-17, 21-7 Sun Belt) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (16-35, 5-23 Sun Belt) will play a doubleheader tomorrow, with the first game set to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Prior to the start of game one, Coastal will hold its Senior Day recognition at approximately 12:20 p.m. ET.