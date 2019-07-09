Drive, Chip, and Putt Qualifier takes place in Myrtle Beach

Parents and supporters look on at the Drive, Chip, and Putt local qualifier in Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Nearly 200 youth golfers aged 7 to 15 took part in the Myrtle Beach local qualifier for the Drive, Chip, and Putt contest at the Legends Golf Club. The event started 6 years ago and runs nationwide with qualifying, regional, state, and championship rounds all leading up to the finals which occur the weekend before the Masters in Augusta, GA.

Below is link to the scores and results from those will participated in the event.

https://carolinas.pga.com/event/drive-chip-putt-local-qualifier-13/

More information on the Drive, Chip, and Putt:

A joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and The PGA of America, Drive, Chip and Putt is a free nationwide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.

By tapping the creative and competitive spirit of girls and boys ages 7-15, Drive, Chip and Putt provides aspiring junior golfers an opportunity to play with their peers in qualifiers around the country. Participants who advance through local, sub-regional and regional qualifying in each age/gender category earn a place in the National Finals, which is conducted at Augusta National Golf Club the Sunday before the Masters Tournament and is broadcast live by Golf Channel.

Registration for Drive, Chip and Putt is open. Local qualifying will be available in all 50 states. For more information, please visit the Rules and Regulations.