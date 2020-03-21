Dustin Johnson Golf School open for golfers & lessons in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET (WBTW) – While businesses are shutting down, golf courses are remaining open. The Dustin Johnson Golf School is among many local courses who are offering an escape.

Allen Terrell DJ’s Golf School Director of Coach, says it’s the perfect way to practice social distancing.

“The golf courses are open. we’re here to service our clients. The golf courses are in great shape, it’s March the 20th, it’s 80 degrees, – I mean what else better can you do than to play golf.”

DJ Golf School encourages anyone who wants to get some fresh air to hit the links, but to always to precautions.

“With the kids out of school for our younger, junior clients, we are probably busier during the day, because they don’t have school. It gives them somewhere to come and practice.”