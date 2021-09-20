Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship announces dates for 2022 Tournament

Coastal Carolina alum and PGA tour golfer Dustin Johnson (right) will hold his annual junior golf tournament in early March in 2022 in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach, S.C. — The seventh annual Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship will be played March 4-6 at TPC Myrtle Beach.

With the support of Johnson, a two-time major champion and 24-time winner on the PGA Tour, the DJ World Junior has delivered on its promise of becoming one of America’s premier junior tournaments. The 90-player field annually features boys and girls events, allowing golfers to test themselves against other rising stars.

The DJ World Junior will open for player applications on October 6.

Last year, 74 of the 90 players were ranked among America’s top 100 juniors. Speaking to the strength of the tournament, Akshay Bhatia, Trent Phillips and Alexa Pano are among the event’s past winners, while reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Jensen Castle is a DJ World Junior alum.

With Johnson’s support, the tournament provides players a PGA Tour-like experience, and the opportunity to compete against one of the five best fields in junior golf.



A significant part of the tournament’s appeal is TPC Myrtle Beach, one of the Grand Strand’s most decorated layouts. TPC Myrtle Beach has hosted the Senior PGA Tour Championship and been ranked among “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses” by Golf Digest, making it an ideal venue to test golf’s best young players.



Johnson’s involvement with the tournament reflects his long-time commitment to junior golf, particularly in South Carolina, where he grew into one of the world’s best players. Through the Dustin Johnson Foundation, which is headquartered in Myrtle Beach, Johnson has donated more than $500,000 to junior golf, sponsoring numerous events throughout the state and helping cover entry costs for kids who need financial assistance.



For more information, visit www.worldjuniorgolfchampionship.com.

Courtesy – Kingfish Communications