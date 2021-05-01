Eagles select Coastal Carolina’s Tarron Jackson at pick No. 191

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Coastal Carolina University’s Tarron Jackson was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the seventh pick in the sixth round (191st overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1.

Jackson becomes the seventh Chant in program history to be chosen in the NFL Draft and the first De’Angelo Henderson was chosen by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round in the 2017 NFL Draft.

A consensus All-American in 2020, with his first team honors from the Associated Press (AP), American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Football Writers Association of American (FWAA), and the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF), Jackson graduated in May 2020 with a degree in mathematics.

Jackson, who also picked up All-American honors from ESPN (first team), the Reese’s Senior Bowl (first team), the Phil Steele Publication (first team), Sporting News (second team), and CBS Sports/247Sports (second team) this postseason, was also named a Senior CLASS second-team All-American.



Tabbed the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson was named to the All-Sun Belt first team for the second-straight season (2019 and 2020) and was named a finalist for the Lombardi Award, the Lott IMPACT Trophy, and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He was also a Bednarik Award semifinalist, a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist, and earned a spot on the Ted Hendricks Award watch list.

In 2020, Jackson led the team and was second in the Sun Belt in sacks with 8.5 on the year. He also led the Chants and was third in the league in tackles-for-loss with 14.0 despite seeing double-teams on over 60 percent of the snaps he played on the year. He was also tied for second in the Sun Belt with three forced fumbles on the year while also adding 54 total tackles, 18 quarterback hurries, and one fumble recovery to his resume for 2020.



Jackson leaves Coastal as the program’s career leader in sacks (26.5), tackles-for-loss (44.5), quarterback hurries (34), yards lost from sacks (176), and yards lost from tackles-for-loss (227).

He played in 48 games, totaling 195 tackles while also recording six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass breakups in his five years at CCU.

Chants Selected in the NFL Draft

Tyler Thigpen – 2007, Minnesota Vikings (7th Round)

Jerome Simpson – 2008, Cincinnati Bengals (2nd Round)

Josh Norman – 2012, Carolina Panthers (5th Round)

Lorenzo Taliaferro – 2014, Baltimore Ravens (4th Round)

Matt Hazel – 2014, Miami Dolphins (6th Round)

De’Angelo Henderson – 2017, Denver Broncos (6th Round)

Tarron Jackson – 2020, Philadelphia Eagles (6th Round)

COURTESY: COASTAL CAROLINA ATHLETICS