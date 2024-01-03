CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina and East Carolina announced a home-and-home series between the Chanticleers and Pirates for 2025 and 2028 on Wednesday.

The first meeting will take place in Conway on Sept. 13, 2025, with the Chants returning the trip to Greenville on Sept. 9, 2028.



The 2025 matchup will be the second meeting between CCU and ECU. The teams first met in Birmingham on Dec. 27, 2022, in the Birmingham Bowl, which East Carolina won 53-29.



Coastal Carolina’s 2025 schedule currently features a trip to Virginia on Aug. 30, a home contest with Charleston Southern on Sept. 6, and a visit to South Carolina on Nov. 22. The Chants are slated to travel to Liberty in 2028 on Oct. 14.