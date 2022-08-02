TURBEVILLE (WBTW) – The East Clarendon football team will seek to improve in 2022 after just a 2-8 record last fall. The Wolverines move into the new-look Region 5-1A with the likes of Carvers Bay, Hemingway, Johnsonville, and Scott’s Branch.

Scott Cook’s squad returns 10 starters with Cade Cook at QB and a pair of talented linebackers in Ryan Sullivan and Luke Robinson. They’ll be rather young with just 6 seniors and a lot of youth along the offensive and defensive lines.

EC Info:

Head Coach: Scott Cook (7th season)

2021 record: 2-8

Offensive Starters Back: 4

Defensive Starters Back: 6

2022 first game: Friday, August 19 vs. Lewisville at 7:30pm