East Clarendon Wolverines Football Preview

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TURBEVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The East Clarendon Wolverines finished the 2018 season with momentum, winning their final 2 games, including a victory over playoff bound Andrews to end the season. Now turning the page into 2019, the guys are hoping to carry that over this fall and compete for a playoff spot in the always difficult Region 7-2A. They are one of 8 teams playing in one of the largest regions in the state of South Carolina.

The Wolverines will return Tyjhai Calvin who is a speedster and a weapon at running back and split out at wide receiver. Cub Cook returns at the quarterback position.

On the defensive side, Keyon Wilson will look to led the “D” from the secondary.

2018 record: 2-7, 2-4 in Region 7-2A, did not qualify for the playoffs
Head Coach: Scott Cook
2019 first game: Friday, August 23 at Timmonsville – 7:30pm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: