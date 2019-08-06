East Clarendon Wolverines Football Preview

TURBEVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The East Clarendon Wolverines finished the 2018 season with momentum, winning their final 2 games, including a victory over playoff bound Andrews to end the season. Now turning the page into 2019, the guys are hoping to carry that over this fall and compete for a playoff spot in the always difficult Region 7-2A. They are one of 8 teams playing in one of the largest regions in the state of South Carolina.

The Wolverines will return Tyjhai Calvin who is a speedster and a weapon at running back and split out at wide receiver. Cub Cook returns at the quarterback position.

On the defensive side, Keyon Wilson will look to led the “D” from the secondary.

2018 record: 2-7, 2-4 in Region 7-2A, did not qualify for the playoffs

Head Coach: Scott Cook

2019 first game: Friday, August 23 at Timmonsville – 7:30pm