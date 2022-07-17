MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina Shortstop Eric Brown was selected 27th overall in the MLB Draft to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brown becomes the first Chanticleer to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Brown’s first-round selection tops CCU’s previous high draft pick of Kirt Manwaring who went 31st overall in the 1986 MLB Draft.

With his selection, Brown is the 113th Chanticleer drafted, and 83rd to be selected in the annual first-year player draft under Coach Gary Gilmore.

In his three year at Coastal, Brown hit .306 with 16 home runs, three triples, 34 doubles, 88 RBIs, and 113 runs scored.

His .431 career on-base percentage ranks 15th all-time in Coastal’s career record books.