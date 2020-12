Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) delivers in the first inning of Game 1 of an American League wild-card baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND (WBTW) — The Cleveland Indians will drop “Indians” from its name, according to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN.

It’s unclear what the new team’s nickname will be.

Sources confirm the @nytmike and @DavidWaldstein report that the Cleveland Indians will be dropping their nickname. While it's unclear what they will replace it with, the Indians — who have been called that for more than a century and nearly 17,000 games — will be no more. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 14, 2020

The team has used “Indians” for more than a century. The New York Times first reported the news.