ESPN College Gameday host Rece Davis weighs in on the BYU & CCU matchup

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The host of ESPN college gameday Rece Davis spoke with News13 this afternoon about the big matchup on Saturday between nationally ranked BYU and CCU. Davis and his panel will be broadcasting live inside of Brooks Stadium from 9am to Noon to preview the day in college football across the country.

Davis said he’s eager and excited to see the Grand Strand:

“Well I’m looking forward to seeing the stadium and seeing the Surf Turf. It’s my understanding that we are going to have some socially distant fans on site. No disrespect intended for Liberty but the original plan would have been a good game, this is a great game.”

Davis on the way CCU has performed this season:

“If you had taken the logos off the side of the headgear and you were to say which team plays at a higher level, which team plays a better brand of football, you easily would have said Coastal Carolina. I think they are tough, they are physical, they have explosive playmakers, and they have done a really good job with balance.”