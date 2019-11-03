Etienne sets record, Clemson defeats Wofford, 59-14

CLEMSON, S.C. – Behind a career-best 212 rushing yards from Travis Etienne, No. 4/3 Clemson extended its nation best 24-game win streak, defeating Wofford 59-14 at Memorial Stadium on Military Appreciation Day. The 59 points marked the first time in program history the Tigers (9-0, 6-0 ACC) have scored 45 points or more in four straight games. The win also extended Clemson’s winning streak at home to 21 games, tying the school record.

Travis Etienne broke James Davis’ (47,2005-08) school rushing touchdowns record in the second quarter on an 86-yard touchdown. Etienne’s 212 yards came on just eight attempts. Etienne crossed the 1,000-yard mark on the season in just nine games, tying Terrence Flagler’s for fewest games to reach 1,000 yards in a season.

Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and 218 yards in the win. Lawrence completed 12-16 passes and rushed for 33 yards on four attempts. Amari Rodgers caught his fourth touchdown of the season, a 35-yard strike in the first quarter. Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins also added receiving touchdowns in the contest.

Isaiah Simmons recorded his first interception of the season. He picked off Wofford quarterback Joe Newman in the second quarter. K’Von Wallace tallied nine total tackles, while Jake Venables accounted for five solo tackles, three and a half of them being for a loss.

Clemson will travel to Raleigh, N.C. next Saturday Nov. 9 to take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Courtesy: Clemson Athletics