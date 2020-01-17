Etienne to return to Clemson for his senior season

Travis Etienne is the school’s all-time leading rusher with just over 4000 yards on the ground.

CLEMSON, SC (WBTW) – In a bit of surprising news, but great news for Clemson fans, running back Travis Etienne announced via his twitter account he will return to school for his senior season.

Many thought after breaking Clemson’s all-time rushing record, he would bolt for the NFL. Etienne stated today he plans to help the Tigers make another run toward a national championship while finishing up his 4-year degree.

Etienne will add to his impressive total of 4,038 rushing yards to go along with a school and ACC record of 62 touchdowns. When he gets drafted in 2021 and wants to pursue an NFL career, he’ll likely be a 1st round draft pick.