Excitement building for the 2nd annual Myrtle Beach Invitational

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The CCU campus and community of Conway is gearing up to host 7 NCAA men’s basketball programs for the 2nd annual Myrtle Beach Invitational. The field is strong this season with Top 25 foes Villanova and Baylor in the mix, along with SEC Mississippi State and Pac-12 member Utah. Villanova is the headliner with 3 national champions to their credit (1985, 2016, and 2018.) The Coastal men will have an opportunity to play in the event too. NCAA rules state they can participate once every 4 years.

There will be 4 games each on Thursday, Friday, and on Sunday. The championship game will be played Sunday at 5pm and be broadcast on ESPN.

Below is the schedule for the Thursday games.

11:30am – (17) Villanova vs. Middle Tennessee State

2pm – Mississippi State vs. Tulane

4:30pm – Ohio vs. (24) Baylor

7pm – Utah vs. Coastal Carolina