CONWAY, SC (WBTW) - Hundreds of pounds of trash are being diverted from Horry County's landfill, all thanks to fourth graders at Conway Elementary School!

Because of that awesome effort, Conway Elementary School was named one of the top three schools for October's Talkin' Trash competition. The contest challenges Horry County fourth graders to engage in smart recycling practices at school. Schools can also earn bonus points each by completing different challenges involving waste reduction.