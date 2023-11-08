MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The fall signing period for high school senior student-athletes began on this Wednesday. Many took advantage in Horry County and News13 was at several of those signings. Below are the schools, names, and where our local seniors will attend & play.
Aynor:
Rivers Johnson – Baseball – Marshall
Mackenzie Brown – Softball – Columbia International
Carolina Forest:
Hailey Clayworth – Volleyball – Newberry
Reece Evans – Cross Country – Converse
Alexis McCann – Lacrosse – Coker University
Mia Trotta – Acrobatic & Tumbling – Francis Marion
Loris:
Karley Hand – Softball – Charleston Southern
Myrtle Beach:
Rudy Bland – Golf – Fairmont State (WV)
Berkley Ann Hicks – Softball – Barton (NC)
Anna Hussey – Soccer – Chattanooga (TN)
Waccamaw:
Ben Cohen – Baseball – Marshall – committed on November 7