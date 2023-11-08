MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The fall signing period for high school senior student-athletes began on this Wednesday. Many took advantage in Horry County and News13 was at several of those signings. Below are the schools, names, and where our local seniors will attend & play.

Aynor:

Rivers Johnson – Baseball – Marshall

Mackenzie Brown – Softball – Columbia International

Carolina Forest:

Hailey Clayworth – Volleyball – Newberry

Reece Evans – Cross Country – Converse

Alexis McCann – Lacrosse – Coker University

Mia Trotta – Acrobatic & Tumbling – Francis Marion

Loris:

Karley Hand – Softball – Charleston Southern

Myrtle Beach:

Rudy Bland – Golf – Fairmont State (WV)

Berkley Ann Hicks – Softball – Barton (NC)

Anna Hussey – Soccer – Chattanooga (TN)

Waccamaw:

Ben Cohen – Baseball – Marshall – committed on November 7