Fall signing period begins for our local student-athletes

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina’s DeVante’ Jones has been selected to the first-team All-Sun Belt Conference preseason team in a vote of the league’s basketball coaches the Sun Belt Conference announced today.

Jones was named second-team All-Sun Belt last season and is the leading returning scorer in the Sun Belt after averaging 17.4 points per game a season ago. He also led the league in assists (183) and in assists per game (5.7).