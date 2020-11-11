Fall signing period begins for our local student-athletes

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The fall signing period for high school student-athletes began today and a number of local seniors took part. Below are the individuals we know will play and learn at the next level. Congratulations!

Aynor:
Kennedy Ellis – Softball – Coastal Carolina
Landon Beverly – Baseball – The Citadel, as a preferred walk-on
Peyton Rabon – Softball – Erskine

Carolina Forest:
Victoria Callaghan – Golf – Lander
Alayna Fortenberry – Golf – Lander
Emma Bucci – Soccer – South Carolina
Amos Uber – Soccer – Anderson University

Green Sea Floyds:
Jaquan Dixon – Football – Georgia State – will sign on December 16

Hartsville:
Dariyan Pendergrass – Baseball – South Carolina

Pee Dee Academy:
Caleb Oakley – Baseball – Francis Marion

Socastee:
Ellyn Adams – Lander University – Volleyball

St. James
Derek Bender – Baseball – Coastal Carolina
Ethan Salak – Baseball – Coastal Carolina

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending stories