Fall signing period begins for our local student-athletes

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The fall signing period for high school student-athletes began today and a number of local seniors took part. Below are the individuals we know will play and learn at the next level. Congratulations!
Aynor:
Kennedy Ellis – Softball – Coastal Carolina
Landon Beverly – Baseball – The Citadel, as a preferred walk-on
Peyton Rabon – Softball – Erskine
Carolina Forest:
Victoria Callaghan – Golf – Lander
Alayna Fortenberry – Golf – Lander
Emma Bucci – Soccer – South Carolina
Amos Uber – Soccer – Anderson University
Green Sea Floyds:
Jaquan Dixon – Football – Georgia State – will sign on December 16
Hartsville:
Dariyan Pendergrass – Baseball – South Carolina
Pee Dee Academy:
Caleb Oakley – Baseball – Francis Marion
Socastee:
Ellyn Adams – Lander University – Volleyball
St. James
Derek Bender – Baseball – Coastal Carolina
Ethan Salak – Baseball – Coastal Carolina