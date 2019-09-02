1  of  2
Breaking News Alert
Evacuations underway in Horry, Georgetown Counties Dorian now a category 4 hurricane, Hurricane Warnings continue in Florida to the Georgia state line
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

Fall Sports Teams Relocating Due to Campus Closure

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Coastal football team will move practice from Conway to Greenville due to Hurricane Dorian.

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Due to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster stating that all schools and state government agencies in Horry and Georgetown counties beginning Sept. 3 will be closed and a mandatory evacuation for parts of the local area, Coastal Carolina University has canceled on-campus classes as well as closed campus due to impending weather from Hurricane Dorian.

Classes will continue with the implementation of the University’s academic continuity plan, which is a temporary shift to digital learning while the campus is closed.

With the campus closure, the Chanticleer fall sports teams will relocate for the immediate future, led by the football team traveling to the upstate to spend the week in Greenville preparing for their contest this Saturday at Kansas at 7 p.m. ET.

Other fall sports teams will be leaving campus on Monday or Tuesday, heading to destinations that are safe from the hurricane’s path. More details for each fall team’s evacuation plans will be made available when finalized.

Student-athletes on teams that are not in season are students first and will evacuate to safe locations of their choosing off of campus.

Check back to www.GoCCUsports.com periodically for updates and announcements concerning our student-athletes, coaches, staff and department members during this time.

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: