FDTC Stinger baseball team gears up for the JUCO world series in Colorado

FLORENCE (WBTW) – For the first time since 2017, the Florence Darlington Tech Stinger baseball team is playing on the big stage this weekend. The guys are in Grand Junction, Colorado for the Division 1 Junior College World Series. They are one of just 10 teams across the nation playing for a national championship.

The Stingers have won 46 of their 52 games this spring and that includes the Region 10 tournament in the Midlands and their Eastern District Championship two weeks ago over Monroe College.

They will begin play on Saturday at 11am against McLennan Community College out of Texas. It’s a double elimination event, so if they lose, they’ll play again on Sunday. If they win, they’ll play on Monday night.

The championship game is set for Friday, June 4th.