Female wrestler makes history, wins NC high school championship

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A female wrestler has made history by winning a state high school wrestling championship in North Carolina.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association said on its website that junior Heaven Fitch of Uwharrie Charter Academy became the first female to win an individual state wrestling championship in the state.

She won the 106 pound (48 kg) weight class at the 1A division on Saturday. A photo released on the association’s official Twitter account shows her beaming, standing next to three boys who finished behind her.

She had a 54-4 record for the season and won Most Outstanding Wrestler for the 1A division.