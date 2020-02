Final SCBCA basketball state rankings out – February 18

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson, Georgia and the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced today that the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs will play in a neutral-site contest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

The contest will be part of a 2021 rivalry series being hosted by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, including a neutral-site contest between Appalachian State and East Carolina.