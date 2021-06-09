Final SCBCA state baseball rankings released, Lake View finishes on top in Class A

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The final South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) state baseball rankings came out this week. The state champion Lake View Wild Gators finished as the #1 team in Class A. Below are the complete lists with our local squads in BOLD.
Class 5A Rankings:
1. Hillcrest
2. Summerville
3. Berkeley
4. Dorman
5. Dutch Fork
6. Blythewood
7. Boiling Springs
8. Wando
9. JL Mann
T10. Socastee/Byrnes
Class 4A Rankings:
1. AC Flora
2. James Island
3. Lugoff Elgin
4. Beaufort
5. Airport
6. Laurens
7. York
8. May River
9. Hartsville
10. Eastside
Class 3A Rankings:
1. Gilbert
2. West Oak
3. Strom Thurmond
4. Powdersville
5. Aynor
6. Blue Ridge
7. Mid-Carolina
8. Georgetown
9. Hanahan
10. Chapman
Class 2A Rankings:
1. Legion Collegiate
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Crescent
4. Latta
5. Gray Collegiate
6. Landrum
7. Phillip Simmons
8. Barnwell
9. Abbeville
10. Chesterfield
Class 1A Rankings:
1. Lake View
2. Southside Christian
3. Green Sea-Floyds
4. Whitmire
5. East Clarendon
6. Lewisville
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. McBee
9. Branchville
10. Dixie
Courtesy – SCBCA