Final SCHSL football media poll released, Dillon & Lake View finish number 1

The Lake City Panthers enter the Top 10 in Class 3A at number 10. They will play at Gilbert on Friday night in the 1st round of the 3A playoffs.

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The final South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) football media poll was released this afternoon. The regular season has wrapped up and now the attention turns to the postseason. Dillon and Lake View each finish the season as the number 1 squads in their respective classes. North Myrtle Beach finished 2nd in Class 4A with their 6-0 mark. Our local teams are in bold below.

Class 5A:

  1. Dutch Fork
  2. Fort Dorchester
  3. Gaffney
  4. Dorman
  5. TL Hanna
  6. Northwestern
  7. Sumter
  8. Carolina Forest
  9. Byrnes
  10. Ridge View

Class 4A:

  1. AC Flora
  2. North Myrtle Beach
  3. Greer
  4. Westside
  5. South Pointe
  6. Myrtle Beach
  7. Catawba Ridge
  8. Greenville
  9. Greenwood
  10. North Augusta

Class 3A:

  1. Dillon
  2. Chapman
  3. Daniel
  4. Camden
  5. Gilbert
  6. Wren
  7. Aynor
  8. Oceanside Collegiate
  9. Hanahan
  10. Lake City

Class 2A:

  1. Abbeville
  2. Gray Collegiate
  3. Newberry
  4. North Central
  5. Cheraw
  6. Chesnee
  7. Woodland
  8. Marion
  9. Andrews
  10. Batesburg-Leesville

Class 1A:

  1. Lake View
  2. Blackville-Hilda
  3. Southside Christian
  4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
  5. Lamar
  6. Whale Branch
  7. Johnsonville
  8. Wagener-Salley
  9. Carvers Bay
  10. McCormick

