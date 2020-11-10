Final SCHSL football media poll released, Dillon & Lake View finish number 1

The way the 2020 Masters is organized will look a bit different this November than it normally does in April, but one thing remains the same. Augusta National still nailed this year's groups and spread interest throughout the day on Thursday for Round 1 and Friday for Round 2.

Due to the lack of daylight this year, groups will go off both No. 1 and No. 10 starting at 7 a.m. ET, and the last group of the day will tee off just after noon.