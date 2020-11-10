Final SCHSL football media poll released, Dillon & Lake View finish number 1

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The final South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) football media poll was released this afternoon. The regular season has wrapped up and now the attention turns to the postseason. Dillon and Lake View each finish the season as the number 1 squads in their respective classes. North Myrtle Beach finished 2nd in Class 4A with their 6-0 mark. Our local teams are in bold below.
Class 5A:
- Dutch Fork
- Fort Dorchester
- Gaffney
- Dorman
- TL Hanna
- Northwestern
- Sumter
- Carolina Forest
- Byrnes
- Ridge View
Class 4A:
- AC Flora
- North Myrtle Beach
- Greer
- Westside
- South Pointe
- Myrtle Beach
- Catawba Ridge
- Greenville
- Greenwood
- North Augusta
Class 3A:
- Dillon
- Chapman
- Daniel
- Camden
- Gilbert
- Wren
- Aynor
- Oceanside Collegiate
- Hanahan
- Lake City
Class 2A:
- Abbeville
- Gray Collegiate
- Newberry
- North Central
- Cheraw
- Chesnee
- Woodland
- Marion
- Andrews
- Batesburg-Leesville
Class 1A:
- Lake View
- Blackville-Hilda
- Southside Christian
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Lamar
- Whale Branch
- Johnsonville
- Wagener-Salley
- Carvers Bay
- McCormick