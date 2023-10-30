COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The high school football regular season is over and on Monday the final SCHSL state media rankings were released. Below are the Top 10 in each class, our local teams are in bold, first place votes are in parenthesis.

Class 5A:

Summerville (16) (10-0)

2. TL Hanna (9-1)

3. Byrnes (9-1)

4. White Knoll (10-0)

5. Clover (8-2)

6. JL Mann (8-2)

7. Gaffney (7-3)

8. Ashley Ridge (8-2)

9. Hillcrest (8-2)

10. Fort Dorchester (6-3)

Class 4A:

South Florence (15) (10-0)

2. Northwestern (1) (9-1)

3. Irmo (10-0)

4. James Island (10-0)

5. Midland Valley (10-0)

6. Westside (9-1)

7. Lucy Beckham (8-1)

8. South Pointe (7-3)

9. North Augusta (7-3)

10. Hartsville (7-3)

Class 3A:

Daniel (16) (10-0)

2. Belton-Honea Path (10-0)

3. Dillon (9-1)

4. Chapman (9-1)

5. Crestwood (9-1)

6. Clinton (8-2)

7. Chester (8-2)

8. Brookland-Cayce (8-2)

9. Gilbert (9-1)

10. Broome (8-2)

Class 2A:

Abbeville (10) (9-1)

2. Gray Collegiate (6) (10-3)

3. Hampton County (9-1)

4. Oceanside Collegiate (7-2)

5. (tie) Marion (9-1)

5. (tie) Strom Thurmond (8-2)

7. Fairfield Central (8-2)

8. Silver Bluff (7-3)

9. Ninety-Six (8-2)

10. Woodland (7-2)

Class 1A: