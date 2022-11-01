COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The SCHSL state football media rankings are out for the final time this fall. These will represent the top ten in each class to finish out the 2022 regular season. Our local teams are in BOLD. First place votes are in the parenthesis.

Class 5A:

1. Dutch Fork (13)

2. TL Hanna

3. Hillcrest

4. Gaffney

5. Sumter

6. Lexington

7. Fort Dorchester

8. Spartanburg

9. Dorman

10. Summerville

Class 4A:

1. South Florence (12)

2. AC Flora (1)

3. Northwestern

4. West Florence

5. Greenville

6. Catawba Ridge

7. James Island

8. Westside

9. South Pointe

10. Ridge View

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (13)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Camden

8. Gilbert

9. Manning

10. Seneca

Class 2A:

1. Oceanside Collegiate (10)

2. Barnwell (3)

3. Abbeville

4. Gray Collegiate

5. Woodland

6. Strom Thurmond

7. Marion

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Saluda

10. Buford

Class 1A:

1. Johnsonville (7)

2. Christ Church (3)

3. Estill (2)

4. Lewisville (1)

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Southside Christian

7. Lamar

8. St. Joseph’s

9. Cross

10. Lake View