COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The SCHSL state football media rankings are out for the final time this fall. These will represent the top ten in each class to finish out the 2022 regular season. Our local teams are in BOLD. First place votes are in the parenthesis.
Class 5A:
1. Dutch Fork (13)
2. TL Hanna
3. Hillcrest
4. Gaffney
5. Sumter
6. Lexington
7. Fort Dorchester
8. Spartanburg
9. Dorman
10. Summerville
Class 4A:
1. South Florence (12)
2. AC Flora (1)
3. Northwestern
4. West Florence
5. Greenville
6. Catawba Ridge
7. James Island
8. Westside
9. South Pointe
10. Ridge View
Class 3A:
1. Daniel (13)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Camden
8. Gilbert
9. Manning
10. Seneca
Class 2A:
1. Oceanside Collegiate (10)
2. Barnwell (3)
3. Abbeville
4. Gray Collegiate
5. Woodland
6. Strom Thurmond
7. Marion
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Saluda
10. Buford
Class 1A:
1. Johnsonville (7)
2. Christ Church (3)
3. Estill (2)
4. Lewisville (1)
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Southside Christian
7. Lamar
8. St. Joseph’s
9. Cross
10. Lake View