COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The final set of South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) high school baseball rankings were released this morning. The playoffs will begin for our Grand Strand and Pee Dee teams on Tuesday, May 13. Our local teams are in bold below.

Class 5A:

1. Blythewood

2. Lexington

3. River Bluff

4. Berkeley

5. Carolina Forest

6. Clover

7. Dorman

8. JL Mann

9. Summerville

10. Boiling Springs

Class 4A:

1. AC Flora

2. James Island

3. Airport

4. Catawba Ridge

5. Hartsville

6. Eastside

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. York

9. South Florence

10. Lugoff Elgin

Class 3A:

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Brookland-Cayce

3. Hanahan

4. Aynor

5. Seneca

6. Clinton

7. Chapman

8. Broome

9. Mid-Carolina

10. Wren

Class 2A:

1. Andrew Jackson

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Abbeville

4. Chesterfield

5. Woodland

6. Phillip Simmons

7. St. Joseph’s

8. Barnwell

9. Marion

10. Ninety-Six

Class 1A: