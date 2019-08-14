First SC High School Football Media Poll is out

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The first statewide SCHSL high school football media poll and rankings came out on Wednesday afternoon. Below is the list of teams from Class 5A down to Class 1A with our local squads highlighted. Myrtle Beach and Lamar are each ranked number 1 in their respective classes.
CLASS 5A:
1. Dutch Fork (12)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. T.L.Hanna
7. Sumter
8. Blythewood
9. River Bluff
10. Greenwood
Others receiving votes: West Florence, Carolina Forest, Summerville, Berkeley, Conway, Boiling Springs
CLASS 4A:
1. Myrtle Beach (12)
2. Greer
3. Hartsville
4. Daniel
5. Ridge View
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. South Pointe
8. North Augusta
9. Belton Honea Path
10. Wilson
Others receiving votes: Westwood, Bluffton, Wren, York, Brookland-Cayce, Greenville, Marlboro County, Eastside
Class 3A:
1. Chester (8)
2. Dillon (3)
3. Chapman (1)
4. Union County
5. Strom Thurmond
6. May River
7. Fairfield Central
8. Wade Hampton (H)
9. Camden
10. Woodruff
Others receiving votes: Newberry, Gilbert, Pendleton, Hanahan, Southside, Aynor, Cheraw, Broome, Manning
CLASS 2A:
1. Abbeville (12)
2. Barnwell
3. Timberland
4. (tie) Gray Collegiate, Southside Christian
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
7. Carvers Bay
8. Oceanside Collegiate
9. Saluda
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes- Pageland Central, Woodland, Ninety-Six, North Central, Mullins, Whale Branch, Lee Central, Fox Creek, Blacksburg
Class 1A:
1. Lamar (3)
2. Green Sea Floyds (8)
3. Wagener-Salley (1)
4. Lake View
5. Baptist Hill
6. Hemingway
7. Ridge Spring-Monetta
8. Dixie
9. (tie) Blackville-HIlda, McBee
Others receiving votes- Williston-Elko, McCormick, C.E. Murray, Bethune-Bowman, Great Falls, St. John’s, Cross, Whitmire.