First SC High School Football Media Poll is out

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) - The Darlington Falcon football team is looking for a fresh start in 2019 after going winless during the 2018 season. The team is armed with new head coach Raymond Jennings who comes from the Midlands and is eager to turn the tide for the Falcons and get them back on track in Class 4A.

Jennings will rely on a variety of different players from the freshman up to the seniors to be able to make an impact this season. Numbers are still down some as the team is working out with just 30 to 35 kids, but Jennings is hopeful more will join and buy into his program.